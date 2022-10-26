LONGi Expands 54-Cell Solar Module Distribution in North America

LONGi is expanding its presence in the North American solar market by bringing its flagship Hi-MO 5 54-cell solar module to the Canadian residential and commercial sectors. LONGi is accepting orders for the high-performance 415 W monofacial module from its Canadian distribution partners, with first deliveries slated for late Q1 2023.

Based on the same M10 182-mm monocrystalline wafer technology used in the company’s large-format utility-scale 72-cell modules, the Hi-MO 5 54-cell module delivers increased power generation, consistent performance, high module efficiency and reduced system costs with an aesthetic appearance for rooftop distributed generation projects, the company says.

Like other LONGi modules, its mechanical design enables it to deal with large snow loads, subzero temperatures, hail and other adverse weather conditions encountered in Canada.

“LONGi has a strong presence in the Canadian market, where we work with all the major DG distributors as well as some of the largest energy companies on the utility project side,” says Steven Chan, general manager of LONGi North America. “The Canadian solar sector is experiencing exponential growth, especially in Alberta, with other provinces such as Ontario also poised for gigawatt-scale capacity additions. The combination of availability, quality, reliability and competitive pricing along with the full attention of our dedicated team positions LONGi well in this rapidly expanding market.”