LONGi Unveils New Module for Distributed Generation Applications

LONGi, a solar technology company, has launched its Hi-MO 4m (66C) module, designed for distributed generation (DG) applications.

In addition to the 66C option, the company has also launched 60C and 72C versions of the module to an audience of more than 600 dealer partners and industry experts. The three products cover power ranges of 370-385 W, 410-420 W and 450-460 W respectively, with a maximum efficiency of up to 21%, providing global DG clients with wider flexibility and choice.

“LONGi will continue to increase R&D investment in technological innovation and expand the production capacity of our DG solar products to 10 GW this year,” says Dennis She, senior vice president of LONGi Solar. “The global residential rooftop market has specific requirements in terms of product performance and aesthetics and, in addition to providing high-quality solar products, LONGi is committed to providing our global DG clients with comprehensive energy service solutions.”

After years of steady growth, the global DG market has increased rapidly, accompanied by the emergence of diverse and targeted client demand. The Hi-MO 4m series modules are tailored exclusively by LONGi for the different needs of distributed clients and can be widely used on rooftops in residential, industrial and commercial applications.

LONGi has accumulated more than 3,000 DG clients worldwide, of which 500 are domestic within China. In 2020, domestic shipment volume reached 2.2 GW, accounting for more than 20% of the market share.

Photo: LONGi’s Hi-MO 4m series modules