Longroad Acquires Four Solar Projects from First Solar

First Solar Inc., a provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, says Longroad Energy, a company that focuses on renewable energy project development, operating assets and services, has acquired four California-based solar projects with a combined capacity of 160 MW AC.

Backed by a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with a Community Choice Aggregator (CCA), Marin Clean Energy (MCE), the Little Bear Solar portfolio of projects is located in Fresno County, Calif. The projects, which range from 20 MW AC to 50 MW AC and are expected to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, are designed to have a low impact on local land and water resources, and the environment. In addition to creating approximately 500 jobs during the construction of the facility, Little Bear Solar is also expected to benefit local businesses.

“We are pleased to be working with First Solar to deliver reliable, cleaner solar electricity to communities across the Bay area. MCE’s customers have made the important choice to consume carbon-free electricity, and it is only fitting that these projects will be powered by the lowest carbon solar modules available today,” says Michael Alvarez, COO of Longroad Energy.

“Responsibly developed, backed by long-term PPAs and powered by innovative solar technology designed in America, these projects are welcome additions to our growing portfolio in the U.S.,” he adds.

The projects will be powered by First Solar’s Series 6 module technology. Designed and developed at the company’s research and development centers in California and Ohio and produced in just 3.5 hours using sophisticated, fully integrated manufacturing processes, each large-format Series 6 module leverages First Solar’s proprietary thin-film technology.

With a carbon footprint that is up to six times lower than crystalline silicon PV panels that are manufactured using conventional, energy-intensive production methods, Series 6 delivers a superior environmental profile and cleaner solar electricity.

With 1.9 GW DC of annualized manufacturing capacity in the U.S., First Solar is America’s and the Western Hemisphere’s largest solar manufacturer. Headquartered in Arizona, the company operates two factories in Ohio. First Solar recently celebrated two decades since its founding in 1999, and 25 GW DC of PV modules shipped, making it the only U.S.-based solar module manufacturing company to achieve this milestone.