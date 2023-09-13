Longroad Energy Procures More First Solar Modules

Longroad Energy, a renewable energy developer, owner and operator, has agreed to procure an additional 2 GW of advanced thin film solar modules from First Solar Inc. The order for the solar modules, which is expected to be delivered between 2027 and 2029, builds on an existing 3.7-GW framework agreement between the two companies and increases Longroad Energy’s total procurement of First Solar thin film modules to approximately 8 GW since 2017.

First Solar’s responsibly produced, advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. It’s the first PV manufacturer to have its product included in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool global registry for sustainable electronics.

First Solar is a member of the Responsible Business Alliance , the world’s largest industry coalition dedicated to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities in the global supply chain. The company is believed to be the first among the world’s largest solar manufacturers to have conducted third-party social audits across its operational global manufacturing footprint.

“Our ability to deliver certainty of pricing and supply, domestic manufacturing and supply chains, and a responsibly made solar module optimized for energy provides the value customers, such as Longroad, seek,” says Georges Antoun, CCO, First Solar.

Since the beginning of this decade, First Solar has embarked on a manufacturing expansion strategy that has seen it grow from approximately 6 GW in 2020 to 13 GW of global operational nameplate capacity today, with further expansion expected to take it to 25 GW of global nameplate capacity in 2026.

Longroad has developed or acquired 4.3 GW of renewable energy projects across the U.S. and has raised $10 billion of equity, debt and tax equity to support completion of its portfolio. Today, Longroad owns over 2.4 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects, which are operating or under construction, and operates and manages a total of 4.0 GW on behalf of Longroad and third parties.