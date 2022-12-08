Luminace Incorporates Community Solar Projects into Portfolio

EDF Renewables North America has entered into an agreement with Luminace, a Brookfield Renewable company, by which Luminace will acquire a 21.6 MW DC portfolio of three community solar projects.

The three Maine projects include Overlook Solar in Bristol, Tower Solar in Embden and Green Mile Solar in Woolwich.

EDF Renewables developed the projects and will continue to perform the role as EPC contractor throughout the construction phase. Luminace will be the long-term owner and operator of each project.

Discounted bill credits from the projects will be sold to a local collection of 18 separate municipalities, nonprofits and businesses under Central Maine Power’s Net Energy Billing Program. By establishing this local project, the consortium of buyers will, in some cases, go 100% renewable through the purchase of RECs bundled with the energy credits, all while realizing significant savings on their utility bill over a 20-year term.

“Luminace is pleased to partner with EDF Renewables in expanding our nationwide community solar footprint with the addition of these 21.6 MW Maine community solar projects,” says Brendon Quinlivan, Luminace’s senior vice president of distributed generation. “This latest acquisition is an important step in our growth strategy across the U.S. to bring clean energy solutions to our valued customers, as well as the evolving value propositions offered via community solar market expansion.”

“EDF Renewables is proud to bring additional clean renewable energy to Maine and contribute to the state’s economic growth,” states Peter Bay, vice president of project development for EDF Renewables’ Distribution-Scale Power division. “We look forward to future opportunities with Luminace to further our 14-year history of projects in Maine.”

The three projects are expected to generate 27,600 MWh of energy annually.