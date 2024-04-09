Lydian Energy to Focus North America Solar and BESS Projects

Lydian Energy has announced its launch as an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction and operation of utility-scale North America solar and BESS projects.

Backed by Excelsior Energy Capital, the company owns nine projects representing 1.75 GW of solar and battery storage capacity in Texas and New Mexico.

“We are excited to announce the official launch of Lydian Energy as we embark on our mission of ‘Connecting People + Power’ through impactful renewable energy projects,” says Emre Ersenkal, Lydian Energy CEO.

“As highly credible partners and engaged neighbors, our aim is to lead meaningful economic and environmental opportunities by developing and operating renewable energy assets that serve the needs of all stakeholders: landowners, communities, utilities, customers and investors.”