Marc-Alain Behar Joins Nexamp

Nexamp is expanding its business focus and its team with the addition of Marc-Alain Behar as vice president of utility scale solar development. The company’s expansion into utility scale will draw on the company’s current capabilities in project development, land management, design and construction, power marketing, and asset management.

Behar has been in the energy space for nearly two decades, including positions with Solairedirect, where he oversaw the international expansion of its utility scale solar development business, delivering more than 1,000 MW of projects in Latin America. He also worked with ENGIE, where he started up and rapidly expanded the utility scale solar platform across North America.

Initially, Nexamp will focus on markets where it can best support customers in addressing their sustainability goals through its vertically integrated model. Typical customers for utility scale solar and storage projects could be utilities, commercial or industrial companies, or municipalities.

“As the nation turns its attention and resources to rebuilding the energy infrastructure with renewable technology, solar will play a significant role at all scales,” says Chris Clark, Nexamp’s chief development officer. “Nexamp is well positioned to become a major player in the utility scale segment of the market, and under the leadership of Marc-Alain, we have already begun to put pieces in place.”

“Building out solar assets at the utility scale is not new but requires constant innovation to remain on the competitive edge,” notes Behar. “Federal infrastructure investment and demand for a cleaner grid will drive this market over the next decade. I came to Nexamp because I see huge potential for leveraging its existing capabilities and knowledge around solar and energy storage to take it to the next level. I’m just excited to play a part in moving the nation toward a carbon-free future that will help ensure more equity and a better quality of life.”

Image: Nexamp’s Monson Solars project