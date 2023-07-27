Matrix Renewables to Procure First Solar Thin-Film Modules

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has entered into a framework agreement to procure approximately 2.1 GW DC of thin-film modules from First Solar Inc.

The modules, which will be delivered between 2024 and 2027, will power Matrix projects in the United States and Spain. This marks Matrix’s first order of First Solar’s photovoltaic technology.

Across the U.S., Matrix owns more than 6 GW of projects in various stages of development across four different regions (CAISO, MISO, ERCOT and WECC) and continues to expand its pipeline and team to capitalize on the nation’s high demand for renewable energy. Globally, including Matrix’s presence in Spain, Italy and Chile, its footprint already surpasses 13 GW of solar power, battery storage and green hydrogen projects.

“Matrix is the latest in a number of large IPPs, in the U.S. and internationally, that are choosing to partner with First Solar not just on the strength of our technology and competitiveness, but also because we share the same values,” says Georges Antoun, CCO, First Solar. “This latest order underscores our belief that a growing number of developers are recognizing the value of responsible solar and of working with a partner that delivers on its commitments.”