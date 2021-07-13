Maxeon Debuts the Performance 3 AC Solar Panel

Maxeon Solar Technologies is expanding its AC Energy Solutions lineup with the launch of the new Performance 3 AC panel.

This release, which follows the introduction of the premium Maxeon 5 AC panel in late 2020, combines solar panel technology from Maxeon with advanced microinverter technology, offering a customizable solar solution to maximize any roof’s potential, the company says.

The new Performance 3 AC panel will be commercialized by Maxeon Solar Technologies under the SunPower brand to residential customers in key international markets through authorized installer networks and distributors starting in the third quarter.

Maxeon says Performance 3 AC offers installers more efficient installations, simplified logistics and stock management, and more flexible system designs. For homeowners, the solution can provide a system designed to maximize power output on homes’ unique roofs and offers reliability in real-world conditions like weather events and shade. Furthermore, the AC architecture gives the flexibility to expand the solar system as energy needs evolve, accommodating EV charging, AC storage, the electrification of home appliances and more.