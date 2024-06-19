Maxeon Initiates Unitary Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Aiko, Partners

Maxeon Solar Technologies has initiated a patent infringement lawsuit in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the Court of First Instance of Unified Patent Court (UPC) against Aiko Energy Germany, Solarlab Aiko Europe, Aiko Energy Netherlands and several of Aiko’s European partners.

Partners include Memodo, Libra, VDH, PowerDeal and Coenergia.

The suit alleges infringement of a Maxeon patent relating to solar cell technology. Maxeon has also filed an appeal regarding the May 16 preliminary injunction decision in the Netherlands relating to its ongoing patent dispute with Aiko concerning another of the company’s European patents.

“As part of our rigorous defense of Maxeon’s intellectual property, today we announced that we are both appealing the decision in the Netherlands regarding the enforcement of our European Patent No. EP 2 297 788 B1 and filing a new action in UPC to enforce our recently granted European Patent No. EP 3 065 184 B1,” says Marc Robinson, Maxeon’s associate general counsel.

“At the UPC, Maxeon is seeking an injunction against Aiko and its distributors Memodo, Libra, VDH, PowerDeal and Coenergia in each of the contracting member states, which include the major European solar markets of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Maxeon has a deep patent portfolio and will continue to take aggressive actions to stop infringing activities.”

