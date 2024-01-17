Maxeon Introduces New U.S. Commercial Partner Program

Maxeon Solar Technologies has introduced its new commercial partner program aimed at domestic solar installers and dealers.

The company is offering providers joining the program access to its high-efficiency modules, warranties and sales support, along with other features.

“We know how important it is for our partners to thrive, and the Maxeon Commercial Partner Program empowers U.S. solar providers to successfully address a dynamic market for renewable energy solutions by offering premier products, training, services and the marketing support they require to capture new business,” says Vikas Desai, Maxeon SVP and general manager.

“When it comes to our partners, we’re committed to delivering what they need—when they need it. That’s why we offer a comprehensive range of solar products, tools, and support, along with the industry’s best reliability and warranty, to help installers meet their goals.”