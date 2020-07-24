Maxeon Launches New Line of Bifacial Solar Panels

Maxeon Solar Technologies, the planned spin-off from SunPower Corp., has launched its new line of bifacial SunPower Performance 5 panels, the fifth-generation performance solar panels designed specifically for large-scale power plant applications.

The company’s shingled cell panel technologies are now protected by more than 144 patents and patent applications. Performance 5 panels will be commercialized and begin delivery in the fourth quarter.

SunPower Performance 5 panels are engineered to meet the needs of large-scale, multi-megawatt solar power plants. Among the first products to utilize bifacial mono-PERC solar cells made on large format eight-inch G12 wafers, the new Performance 5 panels offer a conversion efficiency of over 21% along with enhanced shade tolerance and durability to reduce system lifetime energy cost. With power ratings of up to 625 W, the panels are suited for the needs of power plant developers, maximizing energy production within available space.

“SunPower has more than three decades of experience from pioneering the 10 MW Bavaria Solar One Project in 2004 to the 349 MW Australia Limondale project in 2020,” says Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon.

“Our release of the new SunPower Performance 5 panels comes along with a renewed commitment to large-scale installations supported by significant manufacturing capacity scale-up of shingled cell panel technology by our Huansheng Photovoltaic (HSPV) joint venture in China,” he adds.

The new SunPower Performance 5 panel will be publicly introduced and showcased during the TaiyangNews virtual conference, ‘500 W+ Solar Modules – How to Boost PV Panel Power to the Next Level,’ on July 29 and 30.

Photo: SunPower’s Performance solar panel