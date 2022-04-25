Maxeon, OpenSolar Work on Design, Proposal Tool for Installers

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is partnering with software provider OpenSolar to provide its installer network with Maxeon’s SunPower Design software tool. Maxeon’s installer network can design proposals in a matter of minutes. Maxeon’s SunPower Design complements the new suite of tools available to installers affiliated with Maxeon.

“The new digital tools are the cornerstone of our customer-centric business transformation, focused on providing a better experience as well as simplifying the buying process for our trusted channel partners,” says Mark Babcock, chief revenue officer of Maxeon Solar Technologies. “We are working hard to deliver a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform to service our channel partners’ most pressing needs and solve their pain points so that they can focus on their core business. We expect our digital toolkit to become, release after release, a true virtual assistant for our installers, delivering the right information at the right time to gain efficiency in their sales, procurement and installation processes.”

In addition to Maxeon’s SunPower Design, the first release of this new suite includes advanced education programs, integrated online ordering including logistics updates, as well as marketing tools and branded merchandise.

“The combined effort with OpenSolar in particular allows us to offer industry-leading software specifically customized to emphasize the value that our premium panel technology can deliver to end customers in the long term, further helping our partners to differentiate from the competition,” states Ralf Elias, chief product officer of Maxeon Solar Technologies. “We expect OpenSolar capabilities to enable us to quickly deploy a new powerful tool to hundreds of installers globally and help them to scale fast in such a pivotal time for the energy transition.”

“The strength and market-leading accuracy of the OpenSolar platform is perfectly suited to support Maxeon and its network of installers,” comments Andrew Birch, co-founder at OpenSolar. “The customization capabilities we’ve built ensure that all the benefits of SunPower technology from Maxeon can be accurately modeled and presented to the end customer.”