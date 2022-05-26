Maxeon Partners with CED Greentech to Expand U.S. Residential Installation Program

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has signed an agreement with CED Greentech to significantly expand Maxeon’s differentiated channel program to residential installers in the United States. This new collaboration combines CED’s strengths as a solar equipment distributor with Maxeon’s panel technology and North America manufacturing footprint.

“CED is an ideal partner for Maxeon,” says Mark Babcock, chief revenue officer at Maxeon Solar Technologies. “Demand in the United States for our unique offering is soaring, and thanks to CED we will be able launch at-scale in short order. Maxeon will support the effort not only with our product, but also with our multi-tiered channel program which we credit for facilitating an exceptional customer experience to over one million Maxeon-powered residential customers around the world.”

Maxeon will offer its flagship Interdigitated Back Contact panels and its 40-year warranty. Products will be available for purchase later this year with deliveries starting in January 2023.