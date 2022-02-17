Maxeon Solar Inks New IBC Panel Supply Deal with SunPower

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has signed a new supply agreement with SunPower Corp. governing the supply of Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) solar panels from Maxeon to SunPower for use in SunPower’s residential channels in the U.S. and Canada. This new supply agreement replaces the previous agreement, which had been in place since the spin-out of Maxeon from SunPower in August of 2020.

“In the U.S. residential market, Maxeon products have been the gold standard for over 17 years and have established a well-known reputation for industry leading performance, quality and reliability,” says Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon Solar Technologies. “SunPower has a very well-established channel to market with a sales network and customer base who appreciate the benefits of our products.”

Under the new supply agreement, Maxeon will sell certain volumes of its Maxeon 6 panels (marketed in the U.S. and Canada under the SunPower brand as M-series) to SunPower on an exclusive basis for the residential market through the end of 2022, and, if certain trigger conditions are met, will extend such exclusive supply until October of 2023.

“This agreement is also an important step in Maxeon’s strategy of progressively increasing direct engagement in the U.S. market,” continues Waters. “Our engagement in the power plant segment is going well, with over 1.4 GW of backlog and a number of opportunities in advanced stages of negotiation. Our recently announced collaboration with Omnidian is an example of our increased focus on the U.S. Commercial and Industrial market segment.”

Maxeon also will sell certain volumes of its Maxeon 3 panels (marketed in the U.S. and Canada under the SunPower brand as X-series) to SunPower on an exclusive basis for the residential market through the end of 2022. The new supply agreement includes pricing consistent with current market trends.

“Starting in 2023, Maxeon will be in a position to directly address the residential market as well, initially with our Maxeon 3 IBC product line,” adds Waters. “We are excited to be expanding our U.S. footprint and engaging with a much broader and more diversified set of market intermediaries, many of whom have never had access to Maxeon technology.”