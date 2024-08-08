MCE Unveils Virtual Power Plant for Lower-Income Homebuyers

MCE has unveiled an all-electric clean energy home, meant to be sold to lower-income first-time home buyers in Richmond, Calif.

Led, in partnership, by the ZNE Alliance and MCE, this Richmond Advanced Energy Community project uses MCE’s VPP. In exchange, participating customers allow their smart energy devices to respond to MCE’s signals to shift load based on the grid’s needs.

“Our virtual power plant connects distributed energy resources like solar, battery storage, electric vehicles, electric water heaters and heat pumps into one system that can be shifted when needed,” says Vicken Kasarjian, MCE COO.

“When combined, these small resources can provide clean electricity to the grid during peak hours when the demand is high and take energy from the grid when there are surplus conditions in the grid due to high generation and low loads.”

The Richmond Advanced Energy Community is supported by a $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission and $2.8 million in match funding from partners that include the City of Richmond, CalEPA and MCE.