Meyer Burger Solar Modules Receive Certification for Sale in the U.K.

Meyer Burger Technology AG says it is expanding the sales footprint for its high-performance solar modules to the U.K. market.

British testing company BRE recently certified module production in Germany according to the MCS standard, thus attesting to the high quality standard of the production facilities. The MCS label is a requirement for solar modules to be installed in residential rooftop systems in the U.K.

Wind & Sun is the first distributor in the U.K. to include Meyer Burger in its portfolio, and about 20 installers have already registered to sell Meyer Burger, the company says.

With the MCS certificate, there are now new opportunities for sales in the U.K., as well as the option of new partnerships.

“For Meyer Burger’s U.K. team, the successful certification is an important milestone,” says Scott McDaniel, head of sales for the UK and Ireland. “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with our partners as we build a new vision for solar in the British and Irish isles.”