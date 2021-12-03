MGE Launches Badger Hollow Solar Project Operations in Wisconsin

The first phase of Madison Gas and Electric’s (MGE) Badger Hollow Solar Farm is now online and delivering locally generated, sustainable energy to the electric grid.

“We are excited to have the first phase of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm in service and delivering carbon-free, cost-effective electricity to our customers for decades to come,” says Jeff Keebler, MGE’s chairman, president and CEO. “This is a great addition to our generation mix, along with the Two Creeks Solar project. Both of these major solar facilities will play a key role in continuing to reduce our carbon emissions, helping us achieve our sustainable energy goals and achieving net-zero carbon electricity.”

Located near the communities of Montfort and Cobb in Iowa County in Wisconsin, MGE owns 50 MW of Phase I of the Badger Hollow Solar Farm. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) owns the remaining 100 MW. MGE’s 50 MW share is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 16,500 households.

Construction continues on the 150 MW second phase of Badger Hollow Solar Farm. MGE will own 50 MW of Phase II and WPS will own 100 MW. MGE has reduced its carbon emissions 30% since 2005 and expects to achieve carbon reductions of at least 65% by 2030. MGE continues to transition its energy supply to cleaner sources, with the anticipated addition of nearly 400 MW of wind, solar and battery storage between 2015 and 2024.