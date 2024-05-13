MGE Seeks More Local Solar and Battery Storage to Serve Customers

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) is seeking approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to build a 20 MW solar array and 40 MW BESS in Fitchburg, Wis.

Dubbed the Sunnyside Solar Energy Center, the project will provide locally generated solar energy to MGE’s distribution system.

“MGE continues on our path toward deep decarbonization to achieve net-zero carbon electricity,” says Jeff Keebler, MGE chairman, president and CEO.

“Carbon is our target, and our carbon reduction goals are aligned with science. Under our commitments, by 2030, MGE expects to deliver electricity with 80% fewer carbon emissions to every MGE electric customer. Similarly, by 2050, we expect to deliver net-zero carbon electricity to every MGE electric customer. We’re decarbonizing our grid cost-effectively for the benefit of all customers.”

EDF Renewables is the project’s developer. If approved, project construction could begin next year.