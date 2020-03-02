Midsummer Appoints New Business Development Manager

Midsummer, a Swedish developer of advanced thin-film solar technology and aesthetic BIPV solutions, says it has hired Jarno Montella as business development manager.

Montella previously worked as Managing Director of Hanergy Italy for the past nine years. At Midsummer, Montella’s main focus will be developing the European market.

The innovative solutions developed by Midsummer are receiving increased interest both from businesses interested in producing advanced flexible solar modules and from final customers wanting to integrate flexible solar modules into their own products, roofs and building facades.

“Thanks to our team’s efforts of improving the performances of our products and equipment, Midsummer experienced an impressive growth of 1780% in the last 5 years,” says Sven Lindström, CEO of Midsummer.

“Jarno Montella’s experience in the European thin-film solar sector will certainly help boost our global market presence and our focus on manufacturing and sales on the European market,” he adds.

Jarno Montella is a veteran of the solar photovoltaic sector, having worked in various roles at Hanergy and at Secular Energy. He has developed numerous projects in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Montella has considerable experience in finance from the global asset management company Robeco and the asset management division of ABN AMRO.

“Midsummer is a hidden gem in the solar sector. It is one of those rare combinations where advanced technology, innovative design and exceptional quality blend together over the entire array of products that the company offers” says Montella.

“The friendly and approachable culture of the team makes Midsummer an ideal company to partner with. I am thrilled to join the team and my ambition is to contribute to reveal this hidden gem to the world,” he adds.

Montella starts his employment at Midsummer on the first of March 2020.

Photo: Jarno Montella