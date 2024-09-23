Minnesota Power Plans Solar Projects as Part of EnergyForward Strategy

Minnesota Power plans to build two solar projects in northern Minnesota as part of its transition toward prioritizing regional renewable energy investments.

The Regal Solar project near Royalton and the Boswell Solar project in Cohasset were chosen in an open process from competitive bids in the company’s solar request for proposals last year. The process included an independent evaluator who monitored it for cost-competition.

The 85 MW Boswell Solar project will have 180,000 bifacial solar modules on 600 acres, part of it owned by the company. It is set to utilize existing electric infrastructure at the Boswell Energy Center, requiring only a collector substation and a transmission line to tie into the grid.

The 199.5 MW Regal Solar project will have 255,000 bifacial solar modules on 800 acres. The project will tie to the regional electric grid though a new 3.5-mile collector line and substation.

Both projects are expected to come online in 2027.

“These two projects exemplify ALLETE’s sustainability-in-action strategy by creating local jobs and local renewable energy, and the Boswell Solar project will support one of our existing host communities as we continue to plan for the future,” says Josh Skelton, ALLETE vice president and Minnesota Power CEO.

“These projects will help move us toward our goal of providing more than 80% renewable energy by 2030 while working toward meeting the state of Minnesota law calling for carbon-free energy supplies by 2040. Both projects include preferences for local labor, diverse suppliers, and apprenticeships to train tomorrow’s renewable energy workforce.”

Minnesota Power is a utility division of ALLETE.