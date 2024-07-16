Mission Solar Launches Utility, C&I Product Line

Mission Solar Energy, a producer of residential photovoltaic (PV) modules for over 10 years, is now manufacturing larger-format products engineered for utility as well as commercial and industrial (C&I) projects. The three new products are UFLPA-compliant, AD/CVD risk-free and ready for immediate order from the company.

“With more than 10 years of solar manufacturing experience, we have a very loyal customer base that trusts the quality and reliability of Mission Solar products,” says Sam Martens, president of Mission Solar Energy. “These new products are a direct response to customers who have been asking us to serve this industry segment.”

Mission Solar’s parent company is OCI Holdings, a diversified, multi-billion-dollar company founded in 1959 and publicly listed on the Korean stock exchange (KRX). OCI Holdings also owns a major supplier of fully ULFPA-compliant, high-purity solar-grade polysilicon. This gives Mission Solar’s procurement chain an added degree of bankable visibility and upstream leverage.

“Mission Solar Energy is excited to re-enter the C&I/utility segment,” adds Martens. “We have a history in this space, having launched our company by supplying utility scale projects in 2014. Our experience and proven track record make us well-positioned to meet the growing demands of this industry segment.”

Product Details:

545-555 W PERC Transparent Backsheet Bifacial

540-550 W PERC Dual Glass Bifacial

144 Half Cut, M10/182-mm cells

Nine busbars

2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm (89.69″ x 44.65″ x 1.18″)

580-590 W TOPCon Bifacial

Dual-glass bifacial

144 Half Cut, M10/182-mm cells

16 Multiwire busbars

2,278 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm (89.69″ x 44.65″ x 1.18″)

For more information and to download datasheets for these products, visit missionsolar.com.