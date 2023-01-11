Mitrex Earns California Energy Commission Listing for Colored Solar Panels

Mitrex, a North American manufacturer of solar panels and integrated solar technology, has received a California Energy Commission’s (CEC) listing for colored solar panels. Mitrex products are not only CEC, NY-Sun and FSEC listed but boast bankability testing that evaluates the long-term performance of PV modules.

Mitrex’s complete product line of standard and colored photovoltaic modules are now available on CEC’s PV module listing. In addition to the state of California, Mitrex products are also qualified in Florida and are eligible for New York’s incentive and financing programs through NYSERDA’s NY-Sun program.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Mitrex panels offer high-efficiency, high-quality energy generation with North American manufacturing standards and independent laboratory testing. Mitrex passed bankability tests evaluating the long-term performance of PV modules, including IEC’s Extended Stress Testing with five sequences of testing [Thermal Cycling, Mechanical Degradation, UV Backsheet Stress, Humidity, and Potential Induced Degradation (PID)], Hail Test, and LETID Testing.

These tests go above the minimum requirements for passing IEC/UL 61730 and IEC/UL 61215, proving the quality and durability of Mitrex panels.

Mitrex’s product roadmap covers a range of different solar panels and colored solar panels that are suitable for various applications such as residential, commercial or farm projects. The PV modules range from standard modules to colored solar panels that camouflage the look of solar technology by matching the look of typical roofing materials while providing energy generation.

“Mitrex is committed to manufacture solar products that not only looks good but are aligned and exceeds minimum safety requirements for North America. These recognitions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and reinforce our commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality solar energy solutions,” says Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex Inc.” Durability, longevity, and reliability are at our core, and our testing and listings prove that.”