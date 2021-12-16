Mitrex Offers Smart Technology Alternative with New Solar Roof Panels

Mitrex Integrated Solar Technology, a global manufacturer of patented building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), has released solar roof panels, which mimic popular roofing patterns. It also features a unique hidden and standard frame technology which allows visual integration with the non-solar roof sections and combines self-sufficient solar energy generation with architectural design.

These roof panels come in four roofing patterns, such as asphalt and slate designs, similar to the shingles available at home improvement stores and other roofing suppliers. The Mitrex Solar Roof Panels use a simple installation method. The solar cells are sandwiched underneath a customizable tempered glass facing layer and a hidden frame, which seamlessly blends into the roof. An anti-soiling coating minimizes the accumulation of dust and dirt on the panels, making them maintenance-free. Additionally, the solar roof comes with a 25-year product and performance warranty.

“Mitrex’s objective is to dive deep into new avenues in the BIPV industry by bringing a monumental shift through combining attractive design and embedded solar technology into building materials, making solar energy affordable and easy to adopt for every homeowner,” says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh.

Mitrex Solar Roof panels are manufactured in North America at the Mitrex production facility. The nominal max power for Black Asphalt Mono Module is up to 300W and the maximum open-circuit voltage is up to 1000V, whereas the Black Slate Mono Module produces up to 350W nominal max power and up to 1000V maximum open-circuit voltage; they measure 2035x1016mm (80×40 inches) respectively. The power temperature coefficient of the product is -0.36% per Celsius.