Mitrex Paves the Way for Solar Highway Noise Barriers in North America

Mitrex, a Toronto-based manufacturer of integrated photovoltaics, has released its latest product, a photovoltaic noise barrier (PVNB) that offers a noise reduction coefficient (NRC) rating of up to 0.7 through ASTM C423 testing, solar power production and enhanced aesthetics for use on roads and highways.

In collaboration with Durisol and Silentium Group, Mitrex was able to bring to market a photovoltaic noise barrier that will energize highways throughout North America. The solar power produced by these noise barriers can be directly supplied and used by nearby infrastructure.

With a capacity of up to 22 W/SF on a single side (and 37.4 W/SF on a bi-facial barrier), these highway noise barriers transform roadways into energy generators while maintaining the structure’s functionality. On average, each kilometer will be a power plant generating over 1.2 MW of electricity. The PVNBs can even be offered in any design, including opaque and transparent options.

The Mitrex PVNB panels’ performance is comparable to existing absorptive noise barriers and their ability to reduce unwanted traffic noise.

Mitrex, Durisol and Silentium Group have begun working with the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) to assist in establishing product approval guidelines for this new technology by integrating Mitrex absorptive PVNB panels into existing MTO-approved noise wall system designs.

As these new guidelines are being established, both Durisol and Silentium Group have selected some of their existing noise barrier wall systems throughout North America to begin retrofitting them with Mitrex absorptive PVNB panel technology. These pilot projects with government entities are aimed to capture data and analyze the PVNBs.

“Partnerships like these allow us to decentralize energy and change the way we power our cities,” says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. “We won’t stop here – we will continue to push the envelope to produce the next generation solar-integrated products. Cooperating with companies in other fields is where we can truly make a difference, and it’s essential to developing better, more efficient products and allows us to bring this technology to North America and beyond.”

Mitrex is a developer and manufacturer of solar-integrated BIPV materials such as facades, roofs, railings and windows. With roots in the construction industry and BIPVs, Mitrex is beginning to expand into road-integrated photovoltaics, with the ultimate goal of integrating solar into all surfaces with access to sunlight.