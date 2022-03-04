Mitrex Solar Brick Technology Transforms Facades into Renewable Power Plants

Mitrex, a Canadian solar technology manufacturer, is launching Solar Brick – a solar-integrated facade solution designed for use as brick wall cladding that transforms a building into a renewable power plant. Mitrex Solar Brick facades boast up to 330 W per panel while recreating a traditional masonry brick look.

Mitrex specializes in building-integrated solar products (BIPV), including solar facades, glass, roof panels and more, with a vision of incorporating solar technology onto every exterior surface on a structure without altering the looks or design. The launch of Mitrex’s Solar Brick showcases a cladding product that meets this mission. Solar Brick is suitable for new construction projects or retrofits of older structures, including recladding or over-cladding.

“Our mission is to transform how we build our structures – electrically-powered buildings are a logical and sustainable solution to combat climate change,” says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. “With our products, everyone can contribute to reducing emissions while constructing buildings with materials that last for generations. There is no compromise for builders, architects, or homeowners.”

Mitrex solar facade features and benefits include advanced manufacturing methods to maximize efficiency and functionality, made in Canada; enhanced aesthetics with a customizable facing layer; patented coatings with anti-reflective and anti-soiling properties; wide range of panel size options; and various backing options that allow for the panels to be incorporated on any structure. They also include low embodied carbon of the solar materials, efficient energy generation and contribution to LEED points to help builders achieve net-zero.