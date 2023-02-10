Module Manufacturer Supplying 1 GW of Product to Solar Developer

Trina Solar has signed a three-year agreement with global renewable energy company Low Carbon Ltd. for the supply of at least 1 GW of Trina Solar PV modules for multiple projects throughout Europe.

The agreement with Trina Solar provides “planning security for project pipelines and will help accelerate the contracting process for future orders,” the companies say.

Trina says it will deliver Vertex N 605W and Vertex 670W+ series modules for Low Carbon’s first projects. Equipped with 210 mm n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, Vertex N series reaches a maximum power output of 605 W. In addition, this dual-glass module increases bifaciality to 80% and delivers higher efficiency, lower degradation and better energy yield for lower LCOE, Trina says. The Vertex N 605 W module is highly compatible with trackers, offering more feasibility to utility-scale projects in the most complex of terrains.

The Vertex 670W+ series boasts a bigger power footprint, with a maximum efficiency of 21.6%. Fitted with 210 mm cells, the modules have a bifacial design and improved performance in lower light areas, making them a versatile option for Low Carbon’s upcoming projects.