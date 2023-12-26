MPSC Approves I&M Plan for Lake Trout Solar Plant

The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved the plan by Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) to build its largest solar farm to date.

I&M will own and operate the Lake Trout solar plant near Montpelier, Ind., which will be connected to the power grid serving both Michigan and Indiana. The company says it expects the project to generate power by 2026.

I&M has contracted with EDF Renewables to construct Lake Trout. The companies have been working with Blackford County officials to accommodate the plant.

I&M is an operating company of American Electric Power.