Multifamily Housing and Commercial Buildings Need to Include Solar

The California Energy Commission (CEC) is sending the 2022 California Energy Code to the California Building Standards Commission. The rules include a requirement that new California buildings be equipped with solar and storage. They apply to multifamily and nonresidential buildings, such as office buildings, schools, restaurants, apartments and more.

This vote builds on California’s landmark decision in 2019 to require virtually all new homes in the state to incorporate solar panels. In addition to these requirements, the 2022 ruling calls for newly built homes in California to be made ready for energy storage.

If the California Building Standards Commission affirms the CEC vote in December, the new requirements would go into effect January 1, 2023.

“As a result of this vote, virtually all new buildings in California will have solar, and many others could have battery storage upon opening or occupation,” says Evelyn Butler, vice president of technical services at the Solar Energy Industries Association on the California Energy Commission’s latest actions. “These newly constructed buildings include office, retail and medical buildings, schools, apartment complexes, and more. Buildings with solar and storage will provide Californians with cleaner and greener living and working spaces. The rules will significantly contribute to improved grid reliability and local resilience, which is a key part of our clean energy transformation.”

Image: “Sunset District Apartment Building” by mark.hogan