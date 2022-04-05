National Energy Partners Shifts Focus to Commercial Solar with Rebranding as Novitium

National Energy Partners, a solar energy development company, has officially rebranded as Novitium Energy, a National Energy Partners company. Along with a new name comes a commitment to focus exclusively on commercial solar solutions.

For 13 years, Novitium has delivered end-to-end renewable energy solutions to nonprofit and commercial organizations. With a portfolio of over $100 million, Novitium works closely with clients across industries to develop, finance, build, operate and maintain custom solar systems.

“Novitium is Latin for ‘new beginnings.’ The world is moving into a new era in renewable energy, and we are proud to be a part of it,” states Novitium CEO Jeremy Conner. “We are committed to helping all businesses create custom solar solutions that are a win-win for the environment and their bottom line.”