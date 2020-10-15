National Grid Launches New Renewable Energy Brand

National Grid, through its competitive, non-regulated National Grid Ventures unit, has launched National Grid Renewables, the new brand name for its U.S. renewable energy business which includes solar, onshore wind and battery storage. National Grid Renewables is focused on accelerating the clean energy transition through developing, owning and operating large-scale renewable energy assets across the U.S.

“National Grid has a critical role to play in the acceleration of a cleaner energy future, which is why we’re pleased to be launching National Grid Renewables to further underscore our commitment to reaching net-zero,” says Daniel Westerman, president of renewable energy at National Grid. “In addition to being positive for our planet, developing new renewable energy projects creates jobs and spurs economic development in communities across the U.S. We look forward to expanding our positive social and environmental impact as we look ahead, all while delivering strong shareholder value.”

This rollout builds on National Grid’s acquisition of Geronimo Energy, a North American wind and solar developer, in July 2019, further underscoring the company’s commitment to decarbonizing the energy system. Since last year’s acquisition, National Grid’s onshore renewables development team (formerly known as Geronimo Energy) has signed over 500 MW of announced contracts with customers and has expanded its robust pipeline of wind, solar and battery storage projects throughout the U.S.

In addition to its onshore renewables development team, National Grid Renewables includes an increasing number of operational assets that are geographically diverse across the U.S., from wind and solar farms in the Midwest and South to investments in battery storage facilities on the East Coast.

Photo: National Grid Renewables’ landing page