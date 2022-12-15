National Grid Places Order for 1.6 GW of First Solar Modules

First Solar Inc. has entered into an agreement to supply 1.6 GW DC of its high-performance, responsibly produced Series 7 thin film solar modules to National Grid Renewables. The deal was booked prior to the release of First Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings in October and the modules are scheduled to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

This latest order expands First Solar’s relationship with National Grid Renewables to over 4 GW DC, with an earlier agreement for 2 GW DC of modules announced in June 2022. National Grid Renewables and First Solar have also partnered on multiple projects over a decade-long relationship that includes the 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois and the Noble Solar (275 MW) and Storage (125 MWh) Project in Texas.

A Minneapolis-headquartered business, National Grid Renewables is part of the Ventures division of National Grid plc and has a portfolio of solar, wind and energy storage projects located throughout the U.S. in various stages of development, construction, and operation.

“We are pleased to further expand both our partnership with First Solar and our commitment to using responsibly produced solar technology to power our near-term project pipeline,” says Andy Cukurs, COO at National Grid Renewables. “These modules will be deployed in projects throughout the United States, bringing clean energy and economic benefits to communities across the country.”

Developed in close collaboration with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, and structure and component providers, First Solar’s Series 7 modules combine the company’s thin-film cadmium telluride (CadTel) technology with a larger form factor and a new back rail mounting system to deliver improved efficiency, enhanced installation velocity, and superior lifetime energy performance for U.S. utility-scale PV projects.

“National Grid Renewables is an experienced developer and operator of large-scale solar projects and its decision to invest in Series 7 is a testament to the track record of our CadTel platform, and its ability to enhance the competitiveness of solar assets,” states Georges Antoun, COO at First Solar. “It is also a testament to our value proposition of providing our customers and partners with long-term supply certainty and lower political and compliance risks. This critical point of differentiation separates us from many of our competitors.”

Designed and developed at its R&D centers in California and Ohio, First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design and environmental performance. The modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV technology today.

Additionally, First Solar’s differentiated thin film semiconductor, integrated manufacturing process and tightly controlled supply chain helps eliminate the risk of exposure to solar supply chains identified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2022 List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor as being tainted by forced labor. First Solar is the only company among the 10 largest solar manufacturers globally to be a member of the Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), an industry coalition dedicated to supporting the rights and well-being of workers and communities in the global supply chain. The company is also the first PV manufacturer to have its product included in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) global registry for sustainable electronics.