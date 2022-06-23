National Grid Places 2 GW PV Module Order with First Solar

First Solar Inc. has signed a framework agreement with National Grid Renewables for 2 GW DC of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules.

Scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025 throughout the United States, the contracted modules are part of First Solar’s advanced cadmium telluride (CadTel) thin-film module platform.

Over the past decade, National Grid Renewables and First Solar have partnered on multiple projects, including the recently operational 200 MW Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois and the currently under construction Noble Solar (275 MW) and Storage (125 MWh) Project in Texas.

“National Grid Renewables and First Solar share more than just deep roots in the U.S. Midwest and a longstanding strategic partnership. We share a common view on the need to create a sustainable energy future,” states Nathan Franzen, vice president of development for National Grid Renewables. “We’re pleased to be working with First Solar as we continue on our mission to deploy clean, economically beneficial and community-focused solar energy projects, powered by responsibly produced American solar technology.”

“As America’s solar company, we’re proud of the fact that National Grid Renewables has, once again, selected our technology to power its mission to repower rural American communities,” says Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “Experienced project developers and owner-operators like National Grid Renewables understand the criticality of both, insulating themselves from pricing and supply volatility, and staying true to their values and principles. Both factors are invaluable in helping them successfully navigate some of the industry’s headwinds.”

First Solar is investing $680 million in expanding America’s domestic PV solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually, by building its third U.S. manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio. The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will scale the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW.