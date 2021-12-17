National Grid Renewables’ Prairie Wolf Solar Project in Illinois Begins Commercial Operations

National Grid Renewables has started commercial operations for its Prairie Wolf Solar Project, located in Coles County, Ill. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) located project boasts 200 MW of clean solar power and is contracted through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Cargill. Prairie Wolf utilizes next-generation Series 6 thin film solar modules developed and produced by First Solar Inc. and was constructed by SOLV Energy (formerly known as Swinerton Renewable Energy).

“With the start of operations at the Prairie Wolf Solar site, National Grid Renewables continues to deliver upon its commitment to repower America with clean, economically beneficial renewable energy,” comments David Reamer, head of development for U.S. onshore renewables for National Grid Renewables. “Thank you to our project customer and partners, as well as the community members, who supported Prairie Wolf and enabled enormous benefit to the local economy and farming community.”

Announced earlier this year, Prairie Wolf will also fund a charitable Education Fund for the local school district. “This development will benefit the county in many ways, including donations through grants to organizations and schools throughout the county,” mentions Stan Metzger, a Coles County board member.

“Cargill is committed to mitigating the pressing issue of climate change and its impacts on our global food system. One of the ways we are doing this is by financially participating in renewable energy sources, such as the Prairie Wolf Solar Project,” states Eric Hoegger, director of global renewable energy for Cargill. “Not only will the Prairie Wolf Solar Project play a vital role in helping us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to the renewable economy, we’re also honored to contribute to the positive impact it will have on the Coles county community and surrounding counties where Cargill operates multiple plant locations.”