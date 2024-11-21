Southern Power to Further Expand Millers Branch Solar Facility in Texas

Southern Power is intending to expand its 29th solar project, the Millers Branch Solar Facility in Haskell County, Texas.

The company says the Phase III expansion will account for an added 132 MW from the previous Phase I and Phase II expansion of 200 MW and 180 MW, respectively.

“This expansion of the Millers Branch Solar Facility represents the final phase of construction at the facility,” says Robin Boren, Southern Power president.

“The completion of this work will bring the facility’s total generating capacity to 512 MW, making Millers Branch our largest solar facility to date and significantly enhancing Southern Power’s ability to deliver clean energy on a larger scale. This project is just the latest testament of our longstanding commitment to building the future of energy and providing for the renewable energy needs of our customers and communities.”

The company will continue to lead the development and construction of all phases of the project Phase III is expected to achieve commercial operation in 2026. It signed PPAs with Synopsys and Keysight Technologies for environmental attributes, such as RECs, produced under their respective shares of the facility.

Southern Power is a subsidiary of Southern Company.