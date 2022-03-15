Canadian Solar Commences Mass Production for 54-Cell Solar Module

Canadian Solar Inc. has started mass production of new 54-cell format module with 182 mm cell for residential, commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems. The shipment of this new format modules has already started this month.

CS6R-MS, the new module type under HiKu6 series, has the power output of up to 420 W and module efficiency of up to 21.5%. The CS6R-MS module is especially suitable for rooftop solar applications given its small module size (1.95 m² ˣ 30 mm), light weight (21.3 kg) and aesthetic design for homogenous appearance.

Canadian Solar provides various types of bifacial and mono-facial solar modules with power output in the range of 400~670W to global customers, including modules in 210 mm 66-cell and 60-cell formats, and 182 mm 72-cell and 54-cell formats. CS6R-MS offers 5~10 W higher power and around 0.5% higher module efficiency than the similar format PERC modules in market. The CS6R-MS module has the power up to 420 W and its module efficiency is up to 21.5%. Silver frame, black frame and all black modules are available. CS6R-MS module has been granted Level 1 certification according to the latest IEC 63126 standard, ensuring the module will generate electricity safely and durably even under the harsher rooftop operating conditions. CS6R-MS comes with an enhanced 25-year product warranty on materials and workmanship for residential rooftop applications.

Besides PERC cells, Canadian Solar is also developing CS6R module with HJT cells and expects to start commercial delivery in this April. CS6R has a module efficiency of up to 22.5% and power output up to 440 W.

“I am excited to announce that we have started mass production and delivered the first batch of the 54-cell modules of up to 420 W based on 182 mm PERC cells,” says Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian Solar. “Moreover, the module with N-type HJT cells will be delivered in April. Our new products will further improve the energy yield and reduce the LCOE of residential, commercial and industrial rooftop solar systems, and meanwhile enable to offset more CO2 emissions.”