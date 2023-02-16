New Jersey Utility Connects Landfill Solar Project to Grid

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., has completed a grid connection for a 19.8 MW solar project located at a former landfill property in Mount Olive, N.J.

For the past year, JCP&L has worked with the project’s developer to construct a grid connection point with an existing 34.5 kV transmission line and to make associated line and system upgrades to support the project. In late January, the project – the largest landfill solar project in North America – was successfully connected and began delivering energy to the grid.

The Mount Olive site is owned by CEP Renewables and is being leased to NJR Clean Energy Ventures, which will own and operate the facility long-term.

“FirstEnergy and JCP&L are committed to supporting the global energy transition to renewable resources, and we are pleased to have worked with CEP Renewables to connect this innovative solar project to the grid and enable the delivery of clean energy to local communities,” says Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey operations for FirstEnergy.

CEP Renewables currently has 16 landfill or brownfield solar projects under development and has completed over 100 MW of solar projects in New Jersey in support of the state’s New Jersey Energy Master Plan.