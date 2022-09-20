New Panasonic Solar Panels Present Smaller Size, More Power

Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, has unveiled two new lines of all-black compact EverVolt solar modules. The new 430W/420W HK Black Series panels, with half-cut cells and heterojunction technology with gapless connections, offer the most powerful modules in the company’s portfolio. And adding to Panasonic’s suite of modules made with passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) technology, the new 400W/390W VK Black Series modules provide eco-conscious homeowners with a greater range of solar options at a more accessible price point.

The 430W and 420W EverVolt HK Black Series modules have efficiency ratings of 22.2% and 21.7%, respectively, allowing homeowners to utilize high levels of power production while using less roof space. Homeowners can benefit from greater energy production throughout the day, including on the hottest days in the warmest climates, due to the modules’ industry-leading temperature coefficient of 0.26%/°C. With one of the industry’s lowest annual degradation rates, the Panasonic panels are expected to provide power output of at least 92% in the 25th year after installation.

The 400W/390W VK Black Series modules, made with half-cut cells and PERC technology, have module efficiency of 20.5% and 20%, respectively, and power output of at least 84.8% after 25 years.

“Recent news that homeowners will be able to take advantage of the Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), is making solar and battery storage an increasingly attractive investment” says Mukesh Sethi, director of solar and energy storage at Panasonic Eco Systems North America. “With over 40 years’ experience in the solar industry and more than a century of innovation, Panasonic is well-positioned to be a long-term partner to eco-conscious homeowners, whether they are considering solar solutions for the first time or looking to upgrade their current system.”

“We continue to develop and introduce to the market new solutions so that our valued installers are equipped with a wide array of wattage, sizes and price options to grow their business and meet the diverse needs of consumers who rely on their expertise,” adds Sethi.

Both new models are covered under Panasonic’s EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty when purchased with EverVolt ESS 2.0, which covers solar panels and battery storage when bundled together. The EverVolt AllGuard All System Warranty covers product performance and labor across all major system components, including 25 years of coverage for Panasonic solar panels, 25 years for the racking system, 10 years for the inverter and 10 years for Panasonic EverVolt 2.0 ESS. If purchased independently of EverVolt ESS 2.0, the modules are covered under Panasonic’s Triple Guard and AllGuard warranties.

Both module series will be available Spring 2023. EverVolt ESS 2.0 will begin shipping in January 2023.