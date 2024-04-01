New Virginia Dominion Energy Solar Projects Approved

The Virginia State Corporation Commission has approved a dozen new Dominion Energy solar projects for the state, expected to generate 764 MW.

The approved projects include four solar sites totaling 329 MW that will be owned or acquired by Dominion Energy Virginia. They also include 13 PPAs totaling 435 MW with independently owned projects.

“These projects deliver on our promise of reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers,” says Ed Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia. “Through our investments in offshore wind, battery storage and solar, Virginia continues to make progress on its clean energy transition.”

The projects require local and state permits before construction may begin and are expected to be complete by 2026.