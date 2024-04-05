New York Earmarks $3.5M for Grid Modernization Projects

New York is setting aside $3.5 million in technical assistance funding to support electric grid modernization development project proposals through the state’s Grid Modernization Program.

Funding is expected to support interested municipal electric utilities (MUNIs) and rural electric cooperatives (COOPs) in developing these proposals and plan for an upcoming $24 million funding opportunity made possible through an U.S. Department of Energy award to the state last fall.

The funding opportunity will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) over a two-year period through a competitive solicitation process.

“With the support of the Biden Administration, we are advancing a more resilient, modernized and connected electric grid,” says New York governor Kathy Hochul. “This funding will help the State identify the best approaches for grid modernization projects that ensure New Yorkers always have access to affordable and reliable power.”



MUNIs and rural COOPs may apply on a first come, first served basis until December 2027 for a one-time maximum technical assistance award of up to $200,000 per applicant. This assistance can be used to support technical analyses needed to evaluate potential projects, grant writing assistance for implementation funding and development of a metrics reporting system to evaluate project success.



MUNIs and rural COOPs that do not have technical assistance needs may propose smaller implementation projects that fall within the allowable maximum award amount.