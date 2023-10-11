New York Power Authority Issues Solar RFP

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) is seeking developers to implement solar photovoltaic arrays and/or battery energy storage systems at four sites in Warren County.

The solicitation, which seeks proposals by Nov. 9, is asking for competitively priced proposals to design and construct 4.1 MW of distributed solar PV at two adjacent landfills in Queensbury, the Cool Insuring Arena and a Department of Public Works building in Glens Falls.

“The New York Power Authority is pleased to support the development of innovative clean energy projects in Warren County, which will provide economic and environmental benefits to the City of Glens Falls and the surrounding community,” says Justin E. Driscoll, NYPA’s president and CEO. “Working with municipalities to implement new energy solutions and lower greenhouse-gas emissions helps us achieve our renewable resource targets locally and collectively as a state to advance our clean energy and sustainability goals.”

The RFP identifies the following locations and estimated system sizes:

Glens Falls municipal landfill, 64 Luzerne Road, Queensbury: 1.5 MW ground-mounted project sited on a capped landfill;

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation-owned landfill, 51 Luzerne Road, Queensbury: 2.1 MW ground-mounted project sited on a capped landfill;

Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls: 280 kW DC rooftop project;

Glens Falls Department of Public Works, 230 Dix Ave.: 123 kW DC rooftop project.

Submissions are strongly encouraged to incorporate battery energy storage systems (BESS) where possible.

The selected proposer will sell to the city, through a 20- or 25-year PPA, all of the electricity and attributes generated by the systems from the sites at a competitive price that will deliver cost savings.

To review the RFP, access NYPA’s procurement site here.