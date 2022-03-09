NEXT Energy, NSG Group Partner on Transparent Solar Window Technology

NSG Group (Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.), a manufacturer of glass and glazing products for the architectural, automotive and creative technology glass sectors, and NEXT Energy Technologies Inc., makers of proprietary transparent photovoltaic (PV) coatings that transform commercial windows into solar panels, have announced a joint marketing effort between its NSG’s European subsidiary and NEXT.

The ongoing work targets the commercialization, manufacture and integration of NEXT’s transparent PV window technology into architectural window units designed to produce electricity to power commercial buildings. NSG’s involvement includes joint-market validation and ongoing technical support. NSG has also indicated its intent to incorporate NEXT’s technology into its insulated glazing units, with volume estimates for potential demand to serve the European commercial building market.

“NSG has been an industry champion of NEXT’s efforts since the company’s early days,” says Corey Hoven, Ph.D., founder and CTO at NEXT. “Thus, it’s especially rewarding to expand our relationship and introduce our proprietary PV coatings to NSG’s architectural and developer stakeholders.”

“We’ve informally collaborated with NEXT for several years, providing them with materials and technical feedback,” comments Alderlan Vitalino, NSG’s European value-added products director. “We’re excited to announce our relationship and work even more closely with NEXT to introduce their unique PV coatings into some of our largest commercial building markets.”

NEXT’s photovoltaic coatings are applied to commercial windows during the window fabrication process, integrating with existing manufacturers without disrupting established workflows and supply chains. This capital-efficient business model reduces risks to customers, removes barriers to adoption and accelerates speed to market, all while effectively extracting costs typically associated with the packaging and installation of solar energy solutions.