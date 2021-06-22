NEXT Shows Off Prototype of Photovoltaic Coating for Windows

NEXT Energy Technologies Inc., the developer of a proprietary transparent photovoltaic (PV) coating for commercial windows, has delivered a prototype of its “Window Wall” to Bouygues Construction in Paris.

The prototype was delivered by NEXT in collaboration with its partners, Walters & Wolf, a commercial curtain wall manufacturer and glazing subcontractor, and commercial glass fabricator Glassfab Tempering Services/Solarfab.

NEXT’s coating transforms commercial windows into energy-producing solar panels by converting unwanted infrared and UV light into electricity. The prototype installation consists of 10 transparent photovoltaic windows that supply electricity to a battery that powers an interactive display, as well as auxiliary charging outlets for phones, tablets and other electronics.

The purpose of the prototype demonstration is to showcase the power-generation functionality, the transparency and aesthetics, and the seamless integration of NEXT windows into a standard glazing system designed by Walters & Wolf to carry the electronics, wiring and hardware that comprise the balance of system.

“We are excited to be one of the first global construction companies pioneering NEXT’s revolutionary transparent solar panel windows,” says Christian De Nacquard, R&D and innovation director for Bouygues Bâtiment International. “This innovation will allow Bouygues Construction to offer its clients a simple, sustainable and profitable solution for buildings that are autonomous in the management of their energy.”

The company says NEXT windows will be commercially available for window sizes up to 5 ft. x 10 ft.