NMPRC Approves PNM 2026 Energy Resources

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC) approved an application by PNM Resources subsidiary Public Service Company of New Mexico for new energy resources to be added by 2026.

PNM filed its application in October after issuing a request for proposals the previous year to identify potential new resources available. The approved resources consist of 100 MW of solar and 310 MW of battery storage, including a 60-megawatt battery storage facility to be owned by PNM.

“PNM’s system needs are growing, and we are pleased the commission approved our application to meet these growing needs with additional clean energy resources,” says Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairman and CEO.

“We are continuing to fulfill our pledge to reach carbon-free energy in New Mexico while ensuring we can reliably meet our customers’ growing energy demands.”