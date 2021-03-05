NV Energy Issues RFP Seeking Community Solar

NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to design, engineer, procure, deliver and install a 350 kW community solar project at Mojave High School, a Title 1 school located in North Las Vegas, Nev.

The project will be the first of several community-based solar resource projects developed as part of the Expanded Solar Access Program, which was established by Assembly Bill 465 during the 2018 Nevada Legislative Session. The project will make renewable energy available and create cost savings that will directly benefit low-income customers. Each of the projects will also provide workforce training and certification benefits during construction as contemplated under the law.

“We appreciate the work of our state legislature to establish energy policies that help us bring the economic benefits of solar energy directly to low-income communities,” says Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy. “Community-based solar projects like the one we are developing at Mojave High School will create local jobs and provide educational opportunities for the students in their own communities. This effort is about making sure every Nevadan receives benefits from the renewable energy resources we have in this state.”

The RFP seeks bids to design, engineer, procure, deliver and install a solar photovoltaic system that delivers efficient operation and low maintenance. The acceptable commercial structure for the project will include an engineering, procurement and construction arrangement. Proposals must allow for a commercial operation date on or before Dec. 31. Projects will be competitively evaluated on a number of factors, including best value to NV Energy customers and other pricing and non-pricing criteria. NV Energy requests that all parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity access the company’s RFP website,

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on March 29. The final project must be approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.