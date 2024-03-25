NYISO Announces New Renewable Energy Generation Records

New York has set new records for hourly wind and solar generation, the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) has reported.

The not-for-profit corporation says wind power facilities generated 2,176 MW during the 1p.m. hour on March 9 and served 12% of system load. Behind-the-meter and front-of-the-meter solar resources generated 3,832 MW during the 12 p.m. hour on March 12 and served 21% of system load.

“The contributions from wind and solar resources represent important, beneficial progress toward the state’s clean energy goals,” says Rich Dewey, president and CEO of NYISO. “As load continues to rise across the system, additional generation and transmission will be essential to serve demand and maintain grid reliability.”