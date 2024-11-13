OneEnergy to Construct Solar Projects for Wisconsin Utilities

OneEnergy Renewables has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE).

Through this agreement, OneEnergy will construct two utility-scale solar projects, the 98 MW Good Oak project and 67 MW Gristmill project, both located in Columbia County, Wis.

The company is developing and constructing the projects with handover at commercial operations.

“At OneEnergy, we are committed to developing high-quality projects that are built for longevity,” says Eric Udelhofen, VP of Development at OneEnergy.

“We are fortunate to partner with an amazing group of landowners hosting these projects and are excited to be constructing them for a similarly strong group of utility partners. Working with We Energies, WPS and MGE on these two utility-scale projects will build on a solid foundation of prior collaboration across the numerous distributed solar projects we have developed and constructed with them across Wisconsin.”