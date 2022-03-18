Origis Energy Places Order with Maxeon for 400 MW PV Module Supply

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. will supply approximately 400 MW of its high-efficiency shingled bifacial Performance line solar modules to Origis Energy for one of its U.S. utility-scale projects. Module deliveries will commence in June of 2023 and will conclude at the end of 2023.

“This 400 MW procurement agreement with Maxeon Solar Technologies is an important component to fulfill the robust Origis solar portfolio,” says Guy Vanderhaegen, CEO and president of Origis Energy. “The Maxeon technology will help ensure our solar plants meet performance goals to provide clean, competitively priced energy to our customers across the U.S. Additionally, Maxeon continues to be a pioneer in sustainability initiatives including its leadership with Environment, Sustainability and Governance (ESG). ESG factors are important to all Origis stakeholders, from investment partners to utilities and corporate energy buyers. “

Produced using proprietary manufacturing processes, the Performance line solar modules leverage Maxeon’s shingled cell technology, protected by 83 granted patents. Utilizing bifacial mono-PERC solar cells made on large format eight-inch G12 wafers, the Performance line offers efficiency along with enhanced shade tolerance and durability to reduce system lifetime energy cost.

“We are pleased to be selected by Origis Energy as a long-term partner,” comments Jeff Waters, CEO at Maxeon Solar Technologies. “Origis’ decision to invest in our Performance line validates the technology’s performance, durability and reliability advantage over conventional solar panels, as well as its competitiveness. Moreover, it proves the confidence utility-scale customers have in our ability to deliver on our commitments.”