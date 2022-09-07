Origis Energy Signs Additional Boviet Solar Module Supply Deal for 400 MW

Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd., a global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 MW of solar capacity with solar and energy storage developer Origis Energy. Together with the original 700 MW agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 GW of solar capacity.

Origis Energy will utilize Boviet Solar’s Vega Series 550W PERC Monocrystalline – Bifacial Double-Glass PV Modules for U.S utility-scale solar projects. Delivery of the PV modules is slated for 2023.

“We are very pleased to build upon our partnership with Boviet, allowing Origis to continue to meet our ever-growing customer demand. A level of demand that will further increase under the Inflation Reduction Act,” says Samir Verstyn, chief investment officer and chief operations officer at Origis Energy. “We appreciate the Tier 1 bankability, corporate stability, and quality PV Modules Boviet is bringing to the table. The synergy between our two companies serves our customers in the end, and the decarbonization goals in the U.S.”

“We are proud to have reached another significant milestone with Origis Energy, bringing the PV module supply agreement between our two companies to more than 1.1 GW,” states Jimmy Xie, general manager of Boviet Solar. “We want to thank Origis Energy for their trust in Boviet Solar and we look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Boviet Solar’s Gamma Series Monofacial and Vega Series Bifacial PV modules are designed with better technology in mind, made from robust products components, under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar and large cell deigns enables Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather or environments conditions.