Origis Places Order With First Solar for 750 MW of Thin-Film PV Modules

Origis Energy, a solar and energy storage developer, has placed an order for 750 MW DC of thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules from First Solar Inc. The deal, which was booked prior to the release of First Solar’s Q4 and Full Year 2021 earnings in February, utilizes First Solar’s agile contracting approach and Origis will benefit from any advances in technology through 2024, when the Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) thin-film modules will be delivered to its projects across the United States.

“This 750 MW solar agreement builds on a long-term alliance between the First Solar and Origis teams,” says Samir Verstyn, chief investment officer and operations officer at Origis Energy. “Front and center is always our commitment to meet customer clean energy goals. This mission has been put to the test by the unprecedented headwinds impacting the solar industry. Such an environment makes it even more important to work with market partners who have consistently delivered. We applaud First Solar’s build out of its domestic PV solar manufacturing capacity.”

First Solar is investing $680 million in expanding America’s domestic PV solar manufacturing capacity by 3.3 GW annually by building its third U.S. manufacturing facility, located in Lake Township, Ohio. The new facility is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2023 and when fully operational will scale the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GW.

“At First Solar, we value long-term relationships with partners like Origis because they are based on trust and a respect for mutually-held values and principles,” states Georges Antoun, First Solar’s chief commercial officer. “At a time of unprecedented supply and pricing volatility across the solar industry, our ability to deliver and stand behind our commitments is a crucial differentiator that serves to strengthen relationships like these.”